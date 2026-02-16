Whirlpool of India Limited has announced the launch of its 2026 3D Cool Pro+ air conditioner range in India. Built specifically for Indian summer conditions, the new lineup focuses on fast, uniform cooling, air purification, and energy efficiency, powered by Whirlpool’s 6th Sense Technology. The company says the new ACs are engineered to deliver consistent comfort even during extreme heat, while automatically balancing cooling performance and power consumption.

The 3D Cool Pro+ AC 2026 range is available in 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, and 2 Ton capacities, with 3-Star and 5-Star energy ratings compliant with BEE 2026 norms. The lineup is positioned as an all-round solution combining intelligent airflow, durable hardware, and adaptive cooling.

Whirlpool 3D Cool Pro+ AC 2026 Key Features and Technologies

Intelligent Cooling and Airflow

6th Sense Technology: Uses smart sensors to automatically adjust temperature, humidity, and airflow based on room conditions

3D Cool Technology: Enables rapid heat removal and uniform cooling across the room

Turbo Chill: Cools the room to 24°C in just 60 seconds

Airflow Modes for Comfort

Focused Air Mode: Direct, powerful airflow for quick cooling relief

Diffused Air Mode: Soft, uniform breeze for extended comfort

Sweep Air Mode: 4-way swing for all-round air distribution

Air Quality and Durability

Silver Ion Filters: Help reduce bacteria and allergens, supporting healthier indoor air

Golden Fin coating: Corrosion-resistant protection for humid and coastal environments

ODU Self-Clean: Reduces dust buildup on the condenser coil to maintain long-term performance

100% Copper Condensers: Grooved copper tubes for faster and more efficient heat exchange

Energy Efficiency and Extreme Heat Performance

6-in-1 Xpand Technology: Adjustable cooling capacity for energy savings or peak performance

High Ambient Cooling: Effective operation at outdoor temperatures of up to 56°C

Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, “Understanding consumers’ evolving expectations from air conditioners is central to how we innovate at Whirlpool. With the 3D Cool Pro+ range, we combine intelligent technology, advanced airflow design, and energy efficiency to deliver consistent comfort across different room sizes, even in extreme conditions. This reflects our continued commitment to setting higher benchmarks in cooling performance while providing reliable, everyday comfort for Indian households.”

The Whirlpool 3D Cool Pro+ AC 2026 range is priced starting at ₹29,600 in India with a 5-year comprehensive warranty. The lineup is available across major retail outlets and online platforms, including Whirlpool’s official website, india.whirlpool.in.

