Windows 10 latest update may fix Chrome’s RAM usage issue

Google Chrome is the leading browser with over 64 percent market share, however, it isn’t perfect. For many years, users have been complaining about Chrome being a memory hog, providing sluggish experience at times.

While this has been an issue since many many years, especially for Windows users, Microsoft finally seems to be doing something to fix it. A new Windows 10 May 2020 update (version 2004) introduces segment heap memory improvements that should reduce the memory usage of Win32 apps, including Chrome.

The company is already using this for its own Edge browser and the internal testing has shown a substantial 27% reduction in memory usage. Now, according to the Chromium commit, Google is going to adopt it for Chrome.

Making the commit, Google’s Bruce Dawson observed: “Experiments with per-machine opting-in to the segment heap for chrome.exe suggests that this could save hundreds of MB in the browser and Network Service utility processes, among others, on some machines. Actual results will vary widely, with the greatest savings coming on many-core machines.”

Do note that the support for “SegmentHeap” is not yet place and it is not known when Google plans to bring this to the users. But since the feature seems to be in the pipeline, we are hoping it to get rolled out soon.