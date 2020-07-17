Xiaomi Mi Band 4C goes official; features with 1.08-inch display, heart rate monitoring, 14-day battery life

Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Band 4C fitness tracker, which is the global version of the Redmi Band that was launched in April this year in China. The development comes just days after the Chinese company launched the Mi Smart Band 5 globally.

The Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch LCD touch screen display with 128 x 220 pixels screen resolution and has 2D tempered glass on top for protection. The display on the device shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, notifications from apps, calls, and more.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can be connected to both — Android and iOS devices. The fitness tracker offers five different sports modes — Outdoor Running, Exercise, Cycling, Treadmill, Fast Walking.

It also packs an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts and throughout the day. The device also comes with support for sleep monitoring to help achieve sleep goals. There’s also 24/7 heart rate monitoring support.

The fitness band, which is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters, weighs only 13 grams. It is powered by a 130 mAh battery which can offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C is available in Black color and the company is offering straps in four colors — Black, Orange, Green, and Blue. The device is priced at NT$495 (~$17) in Taiwan and HK$159 (~$20) in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C Key Features