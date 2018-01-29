Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c go official with 4K HDR and DTS-HD audio support

By Sagar Bakre
Many of you might know Xiaomi as a Chinese brand that sells smartphones. But, that’s not true. Apart from selling smartphones, Xiaomi also sells a lot of other products like air purifiers, laptops, webcams, and a lot more. Well, the company also sells Mi Box, and now, Xiaomi has launched two new Mi Box – dubbed Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c.

xiaomi-mi-box-4
Xiaomi Mi Box 4

For those unaware, the Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c are smart set-top boxes that can be attached to televisions to consume content. The Mi Box 4 and 4c are made up of ABS plastic, and, the former is offered in white color whereas the latter comes in black.

xiaomi-mi-box-4c-1
Xiaomi Mi Box 4c

Both the Mi Box 4 and 4c are powered by Amlogic quad-core processors that are clocked at 1.5 GHz. However, the Mi Box 4 comes with 2 GB RAM whereas the Mi Box 4c comes with 1 GB RAM. Both these Mi Box come with support for 4K HDR video output along with H.265 hardware decoding. Moreover, both the Mi Box 4 and 4c have support for DTS-HD audio decoding, but, the Mi Box 4 also comes with support for Dolby Audio.

That said, both these Mi Box come with a feature called PatchWall that’s based on Artificial Intelligence. This feature gives you recommendations based on your watching habits. The Mi Box 4 even comes with a remote that lets you give voice commands to perform different actions.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic S905L Cortex A53 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • GPU: Mali 450 (3+2 core)
  • Storage: 8 GB
  • Video Output Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n,Bluetooth 4.1, 1x HMDI 2.0, 1x USB 2.0, 3.5 mm AV connector
  • Video Decoding: H.265 4K2K @ 60 fps, H.264 4K2K @ 30 fps, MPEG1/2/4, VC-1, DivX4/5,
    up to 1920 x 1080 pixel @ 60fps, HDR10 support
  • Video Formats: RM, RMVB, FLV, MOV, AVI, MKV, TS, M2TS, MP4, 3GP, MPEG support 3D video output
  • Audio Decoding: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
  • Audio Formats: MP3, APE, Flac, AAC, Ogg
  • Other: Mi Bluetooth Voice Remote Control, AI-based PatchWall System
  • Color: White

Xiaomi Mi Box 4c Specifications

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • GPU: Mali 450 (3+2 core)
  • Storage: 8 GB
  • Video Output Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 1x HMDI 2.0, 1x USB 2.0, 3.5 mm AV connector
  • Video Decoding: H.265 4K2K @ 60 fps, H.264 4K2K @ 30 fps, MPEG1/2/4, VC-1, DivX4/5,
    up to 1920 x 1080 pixel @ 60fps, HDR10 support
  • Video Formats: RM, RMVB, FLV, MOV, AVI, MKV, TS, M2TS, MP4, 3GP, MPEG support 3D video output
  • Audio Decoding: DTS-HD
  • Audio Formats: MP3, APE, Flac, AAC, Ogg
  • Other: Mi Infrared Remote Control, AI-based PatchWall System
  • Color: Black

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c Price and Availability

  • Price of Mi Box 4: ¥349 (around $55/₹3500)
  • Price of Mi Box 4c: ¥249 (around $40/₹2500)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from February 1. No word on availability in other markets

