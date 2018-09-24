Xiaomi Mi LED TVs now available through 500+ Mi Preferred offline stores in India

China-based Xiaomi, a brand known for its smartphones, launched its smart TVs in India this year. Xiaomi launched the Mi LED TV 4 55-inch in India in February, and then launched the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 and 43-inch in March. There’s been a great demand for these smart TVs in India, and, to make sure that these TVs are easily accessible to the customers, Xiaomi has announced that these TVs will now be available for purchase through 500+ Mi Preferred Partner offline stores in the country.

#MiTV in offline! We want to ensure that Mi TVs are easily available to all. In addition to Mi Homes, you can now buy Mi TVs from 500+ #MiPreferredPartners in 9 cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna & Maddur.

#Xiaomi #SwitchtoSmart (1/2) pic.twitter.com/B6UN13AFJ0 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 24, 2018

Until now, the Mi TVs were available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores, but, in a bid to make them more easily available, Xiaomi will now be selling these Mi TVs through more than 500 Mi Preferred Partner offline stores in India.

In addition to all Mi Home stores, you can now buy Mi TVs from 500+ Mi Preferred Partners across 9 cities.

1. New Delhi

2. Bangalore

3. Ahmedabad

4. Kolkata

5. Indore

6. Patna

7. Pune

8. Mumbai

9. Maddur (Mi Store) pic.twitter.com/MzBOQVABT8 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 24, 2018

The Mi LED TV 4 55-inch and the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 and 43-inch will be available for purchase through Mi Preferred stores in New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai, and Maddur.

The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model is priced at ₹13,999 whereas the 43-inch model is priced at ₹22,999. The Mi LED TV 4 55-inch was launched in India with a price tag of ₹39,999, but, back in April, Xiaomi increased its price by ₹5000, which is why it now costs ₹44,999.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Features

CPU: Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR Frameless Display

55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR Frameless Display Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet Other: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, 5,00,000+ hours of content, 11-button Bluetooth remote

Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, 5,00,000+ hours of content, 11-button Bluetooth remote Thickness: 4.9 mm thin

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A Features

CPU: Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB (32-inch), 2 GB (43-inch)

1 GB (32-inch), 2 GB (43-inch) Operating System: PatchWall

PatchWall Display: 32-inch (1366 x 768 pixels), 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels)

32-inch (1366 x 768 pixels), 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Storage: 8 GB

8 GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB (3x on 43-inch model), Ethernet, AV, Earphone OUT, S/PDIF port (only on 43-inch model)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB (3x on 43-inch model), Ethernet, AV, Earphone OUT, S/PDIF port (only on 43-inch model) Other: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, 5,00,000+ hours of content, 20W Stereo Speakers, 11-button Bluetooth remote

Do you own any of these Mi TVs? If yes, how has your experience been so far?