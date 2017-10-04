Last year, Xiaomi surprised everyone with the launch of the Mi MIX – company’s first smartphone with bezel-less design. Now this year, in September, Xiaomi launched its successor – the Mi MIX 2. The Mi MIX was never launched in India, however, as soon as the Mi MIX 2 was unveiled in China, Manu Jain, who is the VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, had confirmed that the Mi MIX 2 would be launched in India soon. At that time, no date was revealed for the launch of Mi MIX 2 in India, however, we now know that it will be launched in the country next week.

This was announced by Manu Jain on Twitter who said that the Mi MIX 2 will be launched in India on October 10. The Mi MIX 2, like its predecessor, flaunts the same bezel-less design. It has a ceramic body along with metal frames. However, the screen size has been reduced from 6.44-inch on the Mi MIX to 5.99-inch on the Mi MIX 2.

The wait is over.. #MiMIX2 is coming to India! Come Oct 10 and hail the Mi MIX 2 #TheOriginalX 😎 @XiaomiIndia RT if you are excited 😇 pic.twitter.com/ohsLuH9HkV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 4, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The 8 GB RAM variant is the Special Edition which we think wouldn’t be launched in India. Having said that, the 6 GB RAM variant is offered in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Out of these three, we might see Xiaomi only launching the 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants which are priced at RMB 3299 (around ₹32,431) and RMB 3599 (₹35,380) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB (8 GB in Special Edition)

6 GB (8 GB in Special Edition) GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 4-axis OIS, 1.25 micron sensor, f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX386 with 4-axis OIS, 1.25 micron sensor, f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB (Special Edition only comes with 128 GB)

64/128/256 GB (Special Edition only comes with 128 GB) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Standard Edition comes in Black color whereas the Special Edition is offered in Black as well as White color

Standard Edition comes in Black color whereas the Special Edition is offered in Black as well as White color Battery: 3400 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

There aren’t any details available right now regarding the availability of the Mi MIX 2 in India, however, we don’t have to wait much as we will know more about it when the Mi MIX 2 goes official in the country next week.