Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and bezel-less design launching in India next week
Last year, Xiaomi surprised everyone with the launch of the Mi MIX – company’s first smartphone with bezel-less design. Now this year, in September, Xiaomi launched its successor – the Mi MIX 2. The Mi MIX was never launched in India, however, as soon as the Mi MIX 2 was unveiled in China, Manu Jain, who is the VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, had confirmed that the Mi MIX 2 would be launched in India soon. At that time, no date was revealed for the launch of Mi MIX 2 in India, however, we now know that it will be launched in the country next week.
This was announced by Manu Jain on Twitter who said that the Mi MIX 2 will be launched in India on October 10. The Mi MIX 2, like its predecessor, flaunts the same bezel-less design. It has a ceramic body along with metal frames. However, the screen size has been reduced from 6.44-inch on the Mi MIX to 5.99-inch on the Mi MIX 2.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The 8 GB RAM variant is the Special Edition which we think wouldn’t be launched in India. Having said that, the 6 GB RAM variant is offered in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Out of these three, we might see Xiaomi only launching the 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants which are priced at RMB 3299 (around ₹32,431) and RMB 3599 (₹35,380) respectively.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB (8 GB in Special Edition)
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 4-axis OIS, 1.25 micron sensor, f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB (Special Edition only comes with 128 GB)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Standard Edition comes in Black color whereas the Special Edition is offered in Black as well as White color
- Battery: 3400 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
There aren’t any details available right now regarding the availability of the Mi MIX 2 in India, however, we don’t have to wait much as we will know more about it when the Mi MIX 2 goes official in the country next week.
