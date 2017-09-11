Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and bezel-less design to be launched soon in India

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi unveiled a couple of new products today at an event held in Beijing, China. The company unveiled the Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3 and the Mi Notebook Pro. Out of all three of these products, we are pretty sure that the number of people excited to get their hands on the Mi MIX 2 is more than the ones who would like to get the Mi Note 3 or the Mi Notebook Pro. The Mi MIX 2 is successor to last year’s Mi MIX. While the Mi MIX never made it out to India officially, Xiaomi has now confirmed that they will be bringing the Mi MIX 2 in India soon.

The announcement was made by Manu Jain – VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India – on Twitter. He tweeted “Breaking news Mi Fans: Mi MIX 2 will be launching in India soon 🤘🤘🤘 RT if you are excited about this amazing news“.

Breaking news Mi Fans: Mi MIX 2 will be launching in India soon 🤘🤘🤘 RT if you are excited about this amazing news 😎 @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/vLTpMHwFNC — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 11, 2017

While Manu has confirmed that the Mi MIX 2 will be coming to India, he hasn’t revealed when exactly will the phone be launched in the country. Moreover, it’s also worth noting that Xiaomi did not launch their flagship Mi 6 in India which has a starting price of RMB 2499 (around ₹24,490) as opposed to the starting price of RMB 3299 (₹32,341) of Mi MIX 2. Hence, it would be interesting to see how successful the Mi MIX 2 will be in India.

That said, in terms of specs, the Mi MIX 2 isn’t a slouch. It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and flaunts a bezel-less design while sporting a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio. You can check out the full specifications below.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB (8 GB in Special Edition)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Price in India [Expected]

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes in four different variants – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 256 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, in India we might only see the base variant being launched along with the 8 GB RAM variant. The base variant is priced at RMB 3299 in China with 8 GB RAM variant costing RMB 4699. Hence, in India, the base variant might come with a price tag of around ₹30,000 to ₹33,000 with the 8 GB RAM variant costing around around ₹46,000 to ₹48,000. Having said that, these are just speculations and the actually price might differ at the time of launch.