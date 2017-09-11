Along side the Mi Note 3 and Mi Mix 2 announcement in China, Xiaomi has also unveiled Mi Notebook Pro laptop which is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, and preloaded with Windows 10.

Other than the standard laptops, the Mi Notebook Pro includes an all metal chassis using magnesium alloy, a fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the screen. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with narrow bezels.

Weighs 1.95 kg, measuring just 15.9mm thickness, this attractive laptop appears very competent in the laptop market. The laptop also features a fingerprint sensor that’s compatible with Windows Hello and Harman Infinity stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

When it comes to specifications, the Mi Notebook Pro packs a solid hardware. Its top variant is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad core processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM (2,400 MHz), and 256 GB SSD. The graphics are taken care by a 2 GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU. The GPU will be faster than the built-in Intel HD graphics. On the battery side, it offers a 60 Wh battery that charges 50% in 35 minutes.

The Mi Notebook Pro will be available in three variants – Intel Core i7 and 16 GB RAM for CNY 6,999, Intel Core i7 with 8 GB RAM for CNY 6,399, and the base model having Intel Core i5 with 8 GB RAM for CNY 5,599.

On the connectivity side, the laptop has four USB ports (two type-C and two standard type-A), HDMI port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphones jack, and SD card slot. As of now, Xiaomi has not yet announced the availability of the Mi Notebook Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

15.6-inch Full HD Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes

Yes Processor: up to 4 GHz quad-core processor, 8th generation Intel Core i7 or Core i5

up to 4 GHz quad-core processor, 8th generation Intel Core i7 or Core i5 GPU: 2 GB Nvidia GeForce MX150

2 GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 Memory: 8 GB or 16 GB RAM, DDR4, 2,400 MHz

8 GB or 16 GB RAM, DDR4, 2,400 MHz Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Connectivity: 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Audio: Harman Infinity speakers, Dolby Atmos support

Harman Infinity speakers, Dolby Atmos support Sensors: Track Pad with Multi-Touch functionality

Track Pad with Multi-Touch functionality Battery: 60Wh

60Wh Colors: Gold

Gold Dimensions: 360.7 mm x 243.6 mm x 15.9 mm

360.7 mm x 243.6 mm x 15.9 mm Weight: 1.95 kg

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Price and Availability