HTC U11 Life Android One Edition specs surface online

Back in 2014, Google announced the Android One program with the aim to bring the latest and greatest Android experience to the masses in developing countries with smartphones that are affordable. The program though didn’t took off as much as it should have been. However, since last month, Google has put a shot in the arm of the Android One program by launching the Xiaomi Mi A1 and Motorola Moto X4 Android One Edition smartphones. Well, that’s not it though as we might see one more Android One smartphone, this time from HTC, and, it’s specifications have just leaked online.

This new Android One smartphone will be the HTC U11 Life which we have been hearing about for a couple of months now. The HTC U11 Life is also known as Ocean Life. Specifications of HTC U11 Life had leaked back in August. And now, specifications of U11 Life Android One Edition have surfaced online.

U11 Life (AndroidOne program)

SD630

RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb

5.2' 1080p

Cameras 16/16mp

Battery 2600mah

Edge Sense, USonic

IP67

Android O — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 3, 2017

These specifications were leaked by LlabTooFeR who is known for leaking information about all things HTC. According to him, the HTC U11 Life Android One Edition will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 630 SoC which will be coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant will come with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant will have 64 GB of storage on board.

It is also said to sport a 5.2-inch Full-HD display and have 16 MP snappers both at the front and on the back. It will come with features like Edge Sense and USonic, and, will have IP67 dust and water resistance. What’s worth noting is that while the Mi A1 and Moto X4 Android Edition run Android Nougat out of the box, the U11 Life is said to boot up to Android Oreo.

Lastly, keeping this package up and running would be a 2600 mAh battery. Well, these specifications leaked by LlabTooFeR are in line with what we saw back in August, with the only difference being that earlier specs hinted at 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage instead of 32 GB.

