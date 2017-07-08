Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 passes through GFXBench with Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The Mi Mix became a sensation overnight with its all-screen design when it launched. And it was also a beast of a device. But Xiaomi will take things further with the Mi Mix 2. It is believed the company will trim the bottom bezels, even more, to give a true all screen appearance to the phone.

Today, we have the upcoming device trespassing GFXBench. What we can clearly see in the listing is that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. And this particular version has 6 GB of RAM. The phone has Android Nougat 7.1.1 on board. The device clocked in scores of 1929 in single core tests and 6,431 for multi-core tests.

From what we have heard earlier, the phone will likely sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with QHD resolution. It will also have a 19 MP camera at the back and a 13 MP camera at the front. The ceramic body phone is expected to have two variants. One with 128 GB of RAM and the other with 256 GB of RAM.

The Mi Mix 2 has been officially confirmed to be in the works by Xiaomi itself. And we expect it to release in November 2017. Earlier in June, the Chinese startup posted on Weibo that we can expect the phone sometime in Q2.

