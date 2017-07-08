How to enable two step verification on Twitter [Android Guide]

Internet and social media have made lives easier for us when it comes to staying in touch with someone who is miles away from you, or, keeping your family and friends updated with what’s going on in your life. Through Internet, and in turn, through social media, you can keep each other updated. You can share pictures and videos of the moments with your family and friends so that they get a feeling that they too were a part of that moment.

Well, social media also helps us keep ourselves updated with what’s going around in the world, and, the only name that comes to our mind when it comes to news through social media is Twitter. This micro-blogging platform has gained quite a reputation in the past couple of years in helping spread the word quickly. However, when Twitter accounts of even celebrities are getting hacked, it’s important that you take extra measures to secure yours.

One such measure is to enable two step verification on Twitter. Once you enable two step verification on Twitter, whenever you try to login to your Twitter account, you will be asked to enter an additional code which will be sent to you through SMS. Without that code, you, or for that matter, anyone else with your account password, won’t be able to access your Twitter account. In this article, we show you how to enable two step verification on Twitter. Read on.

How to enable two step verification on Twitter

Step 1: Open the Twitter app and swipe from left to right on the home screen to access the side menu. After that, tap on “Settings and privacy” and then “Account“.

You will now be taken to the Account sub-menu. Under this sub-menu, tap on “Security“. Once you do that, you will see Login verification along with a check-box. Just tap on the check-box to enable two step verification on Twitter.

After you tap on that check-box, you will asked for confirmation. Just tap on OK to proceed. Also, before you get confused, let us tell you that Twitter is referring to two step verification as login verification.

Step 2: Anyways though, after you tap on OK for confirmation, you will be shown details on how two step verification works. There will also be a Start button at the bottom. Just tap on that Start button. Thereafter, you will be asked to enter your Twitter password. Well, enter it and then tap on Verify.

Step 3: Once you have verified your password, you will be asked to confirm your phone number. If it’s correct, tap on Send code. You will then receive a verification code on your phone number through SMS. Just enter that code and tap Submit.

That’s it. You have enabled two step verification, or as Twitter likes to say, login verification, for your Twitter account. Oh, one more thing, be sure to tap on Get backup code. This code will help you access your Twitter account if you are not able to receive the security code for some reasons. And yes, save it at a secure place.

Now whenever you try to access your Twitter account, you will be asked to enter a six-digit code that will be sent to your registered phone number through SMS. This makes sure that some unauthorized person in possession of your password is not able to access your Twitter account.

Also, in case you are not able to receive the security code through SMS, you can use the Twitter app to generate a security code, even when you don’t have Internet connection. To do so, just go to Settings and privacy > Account > Security > Login code generator. Do remember that the code will only be valid for 30 seconds. After that, a new code will be generated.

Well, that’s it. We hope you will enable two step verification on Twitter so that your account gets an extra layer security against unauthorized access. Also, do share this article with your family and friends so they can also secure their accounts.

