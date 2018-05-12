Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver launched in India following successful crowdfunding

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced its Mi Crowdfunding Program in India to let people help the company decide which products it should launch in the country. As a part of this crowdfunding program, Xiaomi listed two products on its India website – the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver. And, following the successful crowdfunding of these products, they have been launched in India.

Mi fans! The Mi Crowdfunding was a great success. Thank you for all your love & support! The products are live on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT. Mi Selfie Stick Tripod

– Bluetooth remote shutter

– Selfie stick cum tripod

Xiaomi made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “Mi fans! The Mi Crowdfunding was a great success. Thank you for all your love & support! The products are live on mi.com“. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is priced at ₹1099 in India whereas the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver is priced at ₹999.

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes with a separable Bluetooth remote shutter that allows you to place it on a table or some other flat surface and take photos from a distance by just pressing the button on the Bluetooth remote. Moreover, it also has a phone holder that rotates 360-degrees.

That said, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver is the one that we are liking more. With the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, you can listen to music wirelessly. All you have to do is pair it with your smartphone, and then plug your earphones in to the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver for a wireless-music listening experience (kind of). It also comes with a clip so that you attach it to your t-shirt while sweating it out at gym, or to your shirt while commuting. It also has a key that supports single-key operations. With this key, you can play/pause music, or answer incoming calls, without having to take out your smartphone out of your pocket.

