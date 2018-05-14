OnePlus 6 price, specs and official images leaked online by Amazon Germany ahead of launch

The OnePlus 6 that launches two days later on May 16 has been subject to various leaks and rumors. Live images that have leaked in the past have shown us what the phone looks like, and, the CAD-based renders that surfaced online last week gave us a look at this 2018 OnePlus flagship from multiple angles. However, just ahead of the launch, a massive leak by Amazon Germany has revealed the pricing, specs and official images of the OnePlus 6.

Amazon Germany mistakenly listed the OnePlus 6 on its site with its high-resolution official images while also revealing other details pertaining to the price, colors and availability. The listing was quickly taken down by Amazon Germany, however, thanks to the folks over at WinFuture, we still have the details that were leaked.

As you can see from these images, the OnePlus 6 has a design that’s in line with what we have seen recently through leaked renders and images. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a notch, and that’s visible in these images too. The notch is significantly smaller as compared to the one on iPhone X. That’s because it doesn’t have any special sensors like TrueDepth camera that we have seen on the iPhone X. Instead, the notch on the OnePlus 6 is home only to the front-facing camera, earpiece, and, ambient light and proximity sensors.

The phone also has very tiny bezels on the top, left and right side, with the bottom bezel being relatively larger. Moving on to the back, you can see that the OnePlus 6 boasts a glass finish. According to Amazon Germany, both the front and back of the OnePlus 6 are covered with Gorilla Glass 5. Well, that’s a good thing, as it will offer some protection against scratches.

That said, the OnePlus 6 looks like the Samsung Galaxy S9+ from the back. That’s because of the dual cameras stacked vertically in the center, with a fingerprint scanner below it. You can also see the LED flash module sitting between the cameras and fingerprint scanner, and, a OnePlus logo below it. You can also notice “Designed by OnePlus” etched at the bottom.

On the left side of the phone is volume rocker and SIM card slot, whereas, the right side of the phone is home to alert slider and power button. Yes, the alert slider has been moved on to the right side now, and, it’s said to come with some extra functionalities this time like adjusting camera focus.

The Amazon Germany listing of the OnePlus 6 also revealed that this smartphone will come in two color variants – Mirror Black and Midnight Black – and will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that there will be a version which will have 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Moreover, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently leaked photos of OnePlus 6 that showed off a Sandstone White variant as well. Hence, we might be getting three options to choose from at launch this time, in addition to the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that launches in India on May 17 alongside the standard versions.

Having said that, the Amazon Germany listing also revealed the presence of Optical Image Stabilization along with water resistance. Well, this makes OnePlus 6 the first smartphone to come with OIS as well as water resistance. While OnePlus has already confirmed water resistance on the OnePlus 6, its IP rating remains a mystery.

Lastly, Amazon Germany also revealed that the OnePlus 6 will go on sale from May 22, and will be priced at €519 (around ₹41,770) and €569 (₹45,793) for the 64 and 128 GB variants respectively.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 / €519

CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 / €519 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 / €569

CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 / €569 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

Source 1, 2 | Via