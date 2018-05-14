OnePlus 6 teased to come with AI-based camera features

More than half an hour ago, we told you about Amazon Germany leaking pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 6 along with its specifications, color variants and images. This leak leaves very little for us to imagine what the OnePlus 6 will look like. While Amazon Germany did leak the images, specs and pricing of the OnePlus 6, it also revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a very important camera feature – Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Having said that, OnePlus has shared a teaser image on Chinese social media which hints at OnePlus 6 coming with AI-based camera features.

The teaser (shown below) shared by OnePlus has an eye shaped design with a camera inside it. And there’s also some text written below it which is in Chinese, and upon translation using Google Translate, it says “Despite taking it, hand the beauty to AI“.

Well, this means the OnePlus 6 will come with AI Beauty mode. However, it’s unclear whether this feature will only be available with the front camera, or will be supported on the rear cameras as well. A lot of smartphones that have been launched this year come with camera features that are powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence), hence, it’s no surprise that the OnePlus 6 too will come with something like this.

That said, the rear cameras on the OnePlus 6 are said to come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and if that turns out to be true, then the OnePlus 6 will be the first OnePlus smartphone to feature OIS. But that’s not it, the OnePlus 6 will bring in a lot of features that were absent on previous OnePlus flagships, like water resistance, glass back and heart rate sensor. The OnePlus 6 launch is just two days away, so there isn’t much that we have to wait now to see what the OnePlus 6 brings on to the table.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo, AI Beauty Mode

Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 / €519

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 / €569

Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

Source | Via