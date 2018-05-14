Moto C2 and C2 Plus renders surface online, look similar to the Moto E4

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto E5 and Moto G6 series of smartphones last month. And, the company is also expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play soon, renders of which have been surfacing online for some time now. However, apart from announcing the Moto Z3 Play, the company might also announce the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus smartphones in the coming weeks. And, their renders have just surfaced online to give us our very first look at the smartphones.

The Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus will be successors to the Moto C and Moto C Plus respectively that were launched last year in mid-May. However, even though the Moto C2 and C2 Plus are successors to last year’s Moto C and Moto C Plus, they look similar to the Moto E4 that was launched last year in June.

The design of the Moto C2 and C2 Plus feels dated going by today’s standards, as both of them come with 16:9 display and thick bezels. That said, both of them look similar to the Moto E4 from the front and back. However, there is one noticeable difference between the Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus.

The Moto C2 Plus comes with a home button housing the fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, whereas the Moto C2 has a Motorola logo instead. With that being said, the front cameras on both the Moto C2 and C2 Plus are accompanied by LED flash so that you can take relatively brighter selfies in low-light conditions.

There aren’t much details available about these smartphones right now, and, neither is there any word from Motorola regarding the launch of these smartphones. However, if the date on the lockscreen of the Moto C2 Plus render is anything to go by, then we could see these smartphones launching on June 20. But, before you get your hopes high, do notice that the lockscreen has got the day wrong. June 20 this year comes on Wednesday, but the lockscreen shows Tuesday.

Anyways though, we will know more about these and other unannounced Motorola smartphones in the coming weeks.

Source | Via