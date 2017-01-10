Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X leaked images suggest physical Home button

While Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 4 in India, the company seems to be working hard on the upgraded Redmi Note 4X.

The live images of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X have surfaced online. However, the new images seem to differ slightly from the renders visible at TENAA. For starters, the new images reveal a physical Home button on the front and a slightly modified back. This is slightly difficult to digest considering that Xiaomi never used a Home button in Redmi series.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is said to have the same 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X20 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The handset is expected to have a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. We should get more details soon.

