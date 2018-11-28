After the success of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, Xiaomi launched its successor the Redmi Note 6 Pro with quad cameras. The main highlight of the phone is the four cameras, two on the back and two on the front. We shot a bunch of images to check how is the camera quality, check it out.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 6 Pro equips quad cameras, two on each side, the front and the back. This is also the first smartphone by Xiaomi to come with quad cameras.

The camera specs include a 12 MP + 5 MP on the rear side, the 12 MP is 1.4μm pixels and f/1.9 aperture with Dual Pixel autofocus and 5 MP is the depth sensor with 1.12μm pixels and f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, there are 20 MP + 2 MP cameras, the 20 MP has 1.8μm pixels with f/2.0 aperture and 4-in-1 Super Pixel while the 2 MP is the depth sensor with 1.75μm pixels and f/2.2 aperture.

Both the cameras offer AI-based camera features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection. The AI Dual camera is capable of detecting up to 32 types of scenes in real time and sets the camera settings automatically according to the scene. The camera does a fine job in clicking the pictures, the quality is improved especially in the portrait mode. Take a look at the photos shared below.

The camera has very similar features to its predecessor, the new addition is the dynamic bokeh means the bokeh can be adjusted later after clicking the pictures. Moreover, there is light trails mode, and portrait lighting mode when shot in AI Portrait mode. Also, the camera has now enhanced low-light photography, slightly better than the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Here how the dynamic bokeh works, adjust the bokeh amount with a slider and see the difference.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples

A quick glance about the specs of the phone, the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC (the same you saw on its predecessor) paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB internal storage that expands via a microSD card. It packs in a huge 4,000 mAh battery, flaunts a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

If you have missed our unboxing of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, here’s the video link below.