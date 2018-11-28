Honor Band 4 may launch alongside Honor 8C in India tomorrow

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch Honor 8C in India tomorrow, but, that may not be the only product Honor may launch in India. Alongside Honor 8C, Honor may also launch the Honor Band 4 in India tomorrow.

Honor has teased the launch of Honor Band 4 in India on Twitter. The company tweeted “Discover a fun & smarter way to stay fit with #HonorBand4! Coming Soon“. However, the company didn’t reveal when exactly is it going to launch the Band 4 in India. But, considering that Honor is launching the 8C in India tomorrow, we can very well expect the brand to launch the Honor Band 4 too at the event.

Discover a fun & smarter way to stay fit with #HonorBand4! Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/1FcxjgGCKY — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) November 27, 2018

The Honor Band 4 was first launched in China back in early September this year. The wearable sports a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display that’s covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. It comes with features like heart rate monitor and sleep tracker, and is water resistance up to 50 meters. You can check out more details of the Honor Band 4 down below.

Honor Band 4 Specifications

Display: 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor

6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance Dimensions: 43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm

43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm Weight: 23 grams approx.

23 grams approx. Colors: Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well)

Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well) Battery: 100 mAh

The Honor Band 4 is priced ¥199 in China which translates to around ₹2028 in India at current exchange rate. Needless to say, it will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 which was launched in India back in late September with a price tag of ₹1999.