Nokia 7.1 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update

HMD Global rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus back in late September, making it the first Nokia smartphone to run Android Pie. And then late last month, HMD rolled out the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Well now, HMD has started rolling out the Android Pie update for one more smartphone – Nokia 7.1.

The Nokia 7.1, which was running Android 8.1 Oreo, has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update. This news comes through Juho Sarvikas who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. Sarvikas tweeted “New day, and a new serving of Pie coming right up. Nokia 7.1 now on Android 9. 😋🥧”

New day, and a new serving of Pie coming right up. Nokia 7.1 now on Android 9. 😋🥧 pic.twitter.com/ZPupm6TAmR — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 27, 2018

However, Sarvikas also said that this is a phased roll-out, which means the update will take some time to reach Nokia 7.1 in certain countries. “Note that, as always, we have a phased roll-out to ensure we deliver you the highest quality and experience – some markets with longer technical approval cycles will follow as soon as possible,” said Sarvikas.

The Nokia 7.1 was announced earlier last month with Android 8.1 Oreo, and HMD and Nokia certainly deserve a pat on their back for rolling out Android Pie update just under two months.

For those unaware, the Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with up to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch PureView display and rocks dual cameras at the back. The Nokia 7.1 is expected to launch in India on December 6. You can check out full specs of Nokia 7.1 down below.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Battery: 3060 mAh

Last month, HMD said that it would roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco in November. Well, we are just three days away from December, so let’s see if HMD is able to fulfill its promise and roll-out Android Pie for both these smartphones.