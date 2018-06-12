Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 16 MP AI Selfie Camera goes on sale in India, here are the offer details

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 in India – successor to the Redmi Y1 that was launched last year in November. Like its predecessor, the Redmi Y2 is also a selfie-centric budget smartphone, and, it goes on sale today in India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 goes on sale today in India from 12 pm onwards through Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y2, being a selfie-centric smartphone, features a 16 MP camera on the front that comes with some AI-based features. The front camera is also accompanied by soft selfie light that helps you take better pictures in low-light conditions.

That said, at the back, you have a dual camera setup which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP snapper. The rear cameras also come with AI-based features, and, both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect.

The Redmi Y2, unlike its predecessor, features a 5.99-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The Redmi Y2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. You can check out full specifications below.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo

MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated)

32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP

Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0

16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0 Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,080 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores today from 12 pm onwards

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Offers