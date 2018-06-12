Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 16 MP AI Selfie Camera goes on sale in India, here are the offer details
Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 in India – successor to the Redmi Y1 that was launched last year in November. Like its predecessor, the Redmi Y2 is also a selfie-centric budget smartphone, and, it goes on sale today in India.
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 goes on sale today in India from 12 pm onwards through Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Redmi Y2, being a selfie-centric smartphone, features a 16 MP camera on the front that comes with some AI-based features. The front camera is also accompanied by soft selfie light that helps you take better pictures in low-light conditions.
That said, at the back, you have a dual camera setup which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP snapper. The rear cameras also come with AI-based features, and, both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect.
The Redmi Y2, unlike its predecessor, features a 5.99-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The Redmi Y2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. You can check out full specifications below.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB, microSD support (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, wide-angle lens (79.8-degree FOV), 5-element lens, Low-Light Selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify 4.0
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,080 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores today from 12 pm onwards
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Offers
- ₹500 discount on ICICI Credit and Debit Cards (for today’s sale only)
- Cashback of ₹1800 and up to 240 GB free data from Airtel
Leave a Reply