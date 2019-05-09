Xiaomi teases a smartphone with triple rear cameras in India

Earlier, Xiaomi India MD and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain teased a smartphone launch in India powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC. Now, the company has teased a smartphone for the Indian market that features a triple rear camera setup.

While the phone’s name is not yet known, it’s likely that the triple rear camera smartphone is the same one which will be powered by the recently launched SD730 chipset. An image shared by the company on the Mi Forums shows three types of camera configurations — single camera, dual cameras, and triple camera.

While it is not yet clear on what Xiaomi exactly means by sharing the teaser of different camera setup, but it looks like the triple camera module is the highlight of the teaser.

The smartphone is speculated to be the successor of the Mi A2 Android One device that was launched last year. So, going by that, the said device could be the Mi A3. However, nothing has been confirmed by the China-based company yet.

When launched, this will be the first smartphone from Xiaomi in India to feature three camera sensors on the back panel. However, the company already has a couple of smartphones with triple rear cameras outside India, which includes Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE.

To know more about this upcoming smartphone, we’ll have to wait for the company to share more details. Meanwhile, Redmi is also gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone in China which will be powered by SD855 SoC. Leaks regarding this upcoming smartphone are making rounds and the device is expected to soon go official.

Source