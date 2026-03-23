Ai+ has introduced the Ai+ Pulse 2, the latest smartphone in its Pulse Series, aimed at the ultra-budget segment. The device focuses on delivering a large battery, smooth high-refresh-rate display, and practical everyday features at a very aggressive price point. With a 6,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz display, 50 MP camera, and Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, the Pulse 2 tries to offer features that aren’t usually seen in smartphones under ₹8,000. While the Pulse 2 is a 4G-focused budget phone, the Nova series lineup pushes into 5G territory with a slightly higher price, but under the ₹10,000 mark. We spent some time with the Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone to see how well it performs as a daily driver in the entry-level smartphone category. Here’s our Ai+ Pulse 2 review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting with its design, the Ai+ Pulse 2 follows a simple yet functional aesthetic that is typical of budget smartphones. The rear panel features a glittery dual-tone matte + glossy design and dual camera layout with an LED flash, while the body uses a plastic construction to keep the phone lightweight and durable. The glossy side at the back tends to attract fingerprints and smudges easily.

We received the Black color, while the Ai+ Pulse 2 is available in Green, Blue, Pink, and Purple – four more color options. Despite its affordable positioning, the phone includes IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, which is a welcome addition in this price segment. This means the device can handle light splashes and dusty environments better than many competing entry-level smartphones.

The device also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which doubles as the power button and allows quick unlocking. Other practical design elements include the 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port, ensuring compatibility with both wired audio and modern charging standards.

On the front, the Ai+ Pulse 2 features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels). One of the standout features here is the 120 Hz refresh rate, which is still uncommon in smartphones at this price range. The higher refresh rate helps improve scrolling smoothness and UI animations, making the device feel more responsive during everyday interactions such as browsing social media or navigating menus. The panel can reach up to 450 nits peak brightness, which is adequate for indoor use and moderate outdoor visibility.

Software & User Interface

The Ai+ Pulse 2 runs NxtQuantum OS based on Android 16, offering a clean and lightweight interface designed for budget hardware. The NxtQuantum OS is an India-developed Android-based platform designed with a strong focus on privacy, data sovereignty, and security. For users who value data security, minimal pre-installed apps, and a simple user experience, the NxtQuantum OS adds a distinctive layer to the Ai+ Pulse 2’s overall package.

The software focuses on providing a simple, accessible user experience without unnecessary visual clutter. The UI layout remains straightforward, with clear icons, easy-to-navigate menus, and minimal background resource usage. This is important for entry-level hardware, as lighter software helps maintain smoother performance during everyday tasks.

Despite being a budget smartphone, the software does not feel overly restricted and still provides useful customization options. Users can customise several elements such as home screen layout and widgets, icon packs and themes, system wallpapers and fonts, dark mode, and eye comfort features.

Ai+’s NxtQuantum OS

The operating system represents an effort toward India’s digital self-reliance, as it has been designed and developed entirely within the country. NxtQuantum OS emphasizes user data protection and regulatory compliance while delivering a modern smartphone experience. A key highlight of the platform is that all user data is stored within India, specifically on MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions, ensuring compliance with Indian data protection policies. The OS is also built using a zero-trust security architecture, meaning apps and services must request explicit user consent before accessing sensitive data.

Key Privacy & Security Features

NxtPrivacy Dashboard: This feature provides a transparent overview of how apps use permissions and access personal data, allowing users to monitor and control privacy settings easily.

This feature provides a transparent overview of how apps use permissions and access personal data, allowing users to monitor and control privacy settings easily. NxtSafe Space: A secure digital environment designed to protect sensitive files, apps, and personal information from unauthorized access.

A secure digital environment designed to protect sensitive files, apps, and personal information from unauthorized access. Zero-Bloatware Experience: Unlike many budget smartphones, NxtQuantum OS aims to offer a cleaner experience by avoiding unnecessary pre-installed applications.

Unlike many budget smartphones, NxtQuantum OS aims to offer a cleaner experience by avoiding unnecessary pre-installed applications. Consent-First Data Framework: Apps must explicitly request permission to access sensitive data, helping users retain control over their information.

NxtQuantum OS introduces several design principles focused on national digital infrastructure:

100% Made in India: Developed domestically from design to deployment.

Developed domestically from design to deployment. Data Sovereignty: All user data remains within India’s approved cloud regions.

All user data remains within India’s approved cloud regions. No Foreign Data Routing: Prevents unauthorized tracking or routing of data outside the country.

Prevents unauthorized tracking or routing of data outside the country. Locally Trained AI: AI features are trained using locally relevant datasets to improve contextual accuracy.

AI features are trained using locally relevant datasets to improve contextual accuracy. Regulatory Compliance: Fully aligned with Indian privacy and data protection regulations.

The platform is also designed to support secure digital environments for sectors such as education, defense, and government, making it more than just a smartphone operating system.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Powering the Ai+ Pulse 2 is the 12nm UNISOC T7250, an entry-level octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz. The processor is designed to handle everyday smartphone tasks efficiently rather than deliver high performance. The SoC further includes ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU for graphics, paired with 4 GB or 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card).

In day-to-day usage, the device handles typical tasks such as social media browsing, messaging apps, video streaming, and web browsing fairly comfortably. App launches are fairly quick, and the 120 Hz display helps make interactions feel smoother even though the hardware itself is entry-level.

For gaming, the phone is best suited for casual and lightweight titles like Subway Surfers, Clash of Clans, Free Fire (low settings), and other basic titles. More demanding games like BGMI or Call of Duty Mobile can run on lower graphics settings, though performance may vary during longer sessions due to the modest chipset.

Cameras

The Ai+ Pulse 2 features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the device includes an 8 MP selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch. The 50 MP rear camera handles most photography tasks. In daylight conditions, the camera captures images with decent detail and balanced colors, but its performance is limited in indoor lighting or low-light situations. Same for the 8 MP selfie camera. The camera supports Full HD video recording (1080p at 30 fps), and you get various modes like AiCam, Pro, Night, Portrait, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Time Lapse, HDR, and more.

AI+ Pulse 2 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the Ai+ Pulse 2. The phone is powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery, which is considerably bigger than what many smartphones in this price segment offer. Since the smartphone offers entry-level hardware, an HD+ display, and a bloatware-free OS, things are pretty much light when it comes to power consumption. Having said that, for everyday usage, this battery capacity can easily provide one and a half to two days of battery life, depending on usage patterns. Charging is handled by 18W fast charging, which is reasonable considering the price.

Verdict – Ai+ Pulse 2 Review

The Ai+ Pulse 2 stands out with its 120 Hz smooth screen and a large 6,000 mAh battery in this price segment. On top, the company’s locally developed platform – the NxtQuantom OS offers a clean, bloatware-free interface and privacy-focused architecture. The 50 MP camera offers decent everyday photography, and performance from the UNISOC T7250 processor is modest but adequate for daily tasks such as messaging, social media, and video streaming. Starting at ₹7,499 (₹5,999 during the launch offer), the Ai+ Pulse 2 positions itself as an affordable smartphone designed for long battery life, smooth UI experience, and basic everyday performance. The Ai+ Pulse 2 is a sensible choice for first-time smartphone users with a tight budget or those looking for a reliable secondary device in this price.

Ai+ Pulse 2 – Where To Buy

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is priced at ₹7,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model and ₹8,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart.com starting March 11, 2026, at 12 PM. For the first 24 hours of the sale, the 4 GB + 64 GB variant will be available at a special introductory price of ₹5,999, while the 6 GB + 128 GB model will be offered at ₹7,999.

Price: ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹8,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹8,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: March 11, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

March 11, 2026, at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: Available at a special introductory price at ₹5,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) and ₹7,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) for the first 24 hours of the sale

Get Ai+ Pulse 2 on Flipkart.com