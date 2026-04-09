Ai+ has expanded its Nova Series ecosystem with the launch of new devices, including the Ai+ PulseTab, Ai+ NovaPod Beats, Ai+ NovaPods Air, and Ai+ RotateCam 4G. The new lineup, launched alongside the three smartphones – Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, and Ai+ Nova Flip 5G, targets multiple segments, including tablets, audio accessories, and wearable devices.

Ai+ PulseTab Android Tablet

The Ai+ PulseTab features a large 10.95-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution, and is backed by quad speakers for enhanced audio. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB).

The tablet packs an 8,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Additional features a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus, an 8 MP front camera for selfies, dual SIM + Wi-Fi connectivity, Android 16, and more.

Ai+ NovaPod Beats ANC Earbuds with Health Tracking

The NovaPod Beats earbuds combine audio features with health monitoring: 13mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), real-time heart rate and SpO2 tracking, 4 hours of playback, 1.5-hour fast charging, Bluetooth 5.4, and more

Ai+ NovaPods Air: Budget TWS with Low Latency

The NovaPods Air is positioned as an affordable TWS option with call-focused features: up to 22 hours of total playback, quad-mic ENC for calls, 50 ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.4, IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance, and more.

Ai+ RotateCam 4G: Smartwatch with Rotating Camera

The RotateCam 4G introduces a rotating camera design in a smartwatch form factor: 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 2 MP 180° rotating camera, 4G LTE SIM support for standalone calling, 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, GPS support, Play Store app access, 1,520 mAh battery, IP68 rated design, and more.

Price In India & Availability

The newly launched Ai+ devices are priced as follows:

Ai+ PulseTab: ₹9,999

AI+ NovaPod Beats: ₹1,599

AI+ NovaPods Air: ₹899

AI+ RotateCam 4G: ₹4,999

The sale begins from May 2026 on Flipkart.com and select retail outlets.