Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 50 GB data at ₹399 monthly rental

Airtel seems to be implementing a new strategy for its business. It recently re-launched Airtel Thanks customer reward program for the prepaid users. Most recently, the company revamped its postpaid plans to offer more data along with other benefits. Now its time for the Airtel 4G Hotspot device.

Airtel has introduced a new bundle rental plan for its new 4G Hotspot device under which the users can rent the 4G Hotspot dongle for just ₹399 per month. The bundled plan for the device also includes 50 GB of monthly data.

Also, it comes with unlimited data benefits. This means that when the data cap of 50 GB data per month is fulfilled, the internet speed will the throttled down to 80 Kbps. The company also added that the unused data will be rolled over to the next month.

The bundle is now available on the Airtel website, which eliminates the need to buy a separate Airtel 4G Hotspot device. When launched, the price of the 4G Hotspot device from Airtel was ₹1,500 but it recently got a price cut and is now available for purchase via Amazon India for ₹999.

According to the company, the 4G Hotspot device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and delivers battery life of up to 6 hours. As per the terms and conditions page, if the SIM is removed from the device, benefits will cease.

Airtel’s 4G Hotspot ₹399 Plan Details