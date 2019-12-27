Airtel reduces validity period of ₹558 prepaid plan to 56 days

Earlier this month, almost all telecom network operators in India, including Airtel, increased the prepaid tariffs. Now, Airtel has revised its ₹558 prepaid plan to reduce the validity period of the plan by 26 days.

While the validity of the ₹558 prepaid recharge plan has been reduced, all the other benefits remain same. The benefits offered in the plan include truly unlimited voice calls, 3 GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day.

The validity has been reduced from 82 days to 56 days – a heavy reduction of 26 days. Additional benefits of the plan include free four week course at Shaw Academy but the validity of this benefit is just 28 days. Other add-ons include Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription that offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, 370+ Live TV Channels, and over 10,000 movies.

The pack also offers ₹100 cashback on FASTag as well. The revised Airtel ₹558 pack is available in all circles, and can be recharged via the Airtel Thanks app or the company website.

Airtel has also recently also introduced Wi-Fi calling service in Delhi-NCR, allowing customers to make calls over a Wi-Fi network, just like a regular voice call. The service has now been expanded to five other circles as well, which includes Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.