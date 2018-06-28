Alcatel 1 goes official with Android Oreo (Go Edition) and 5-inch 18:9 display

Back in February this year, at Mobile World Congress, French smartphone brand Alcatel announced the Alcatel 1X smartphone that runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). And, last weekend, yet another Android Go-powered Alcatel smartphone – the Alcatel 1 – surfaced online in Russia. While we did get hold of all the images and specifications of Alcatel 1, what we didn’t have were details about the pricing and availability of this smartphone. But, we now have them, as Alcatel has officially announced the Alcatel 1.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the Alcatel 1 runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) which is a lightweight version of Android that we see on other budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones. Android Oreo (Go Edition) is specially developed for smartphones that have weak hardware like 1 GB or less amount of RAM, and less storage.

Android Oreo (Go Edition) also comes with special, redesigned Google apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, and, the new Files Go storage manager app. These apps are not only smaller, but are fast and are actually the lighter versions of Google apps that you see on non-Go versions of Android. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Well, that’s the software on Alcatel 1. Speaking about the hardware, the Alcatel 1 comes with MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.28 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone has 8 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card.

The Alcatel 1 features a 5-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. As far as the design is concerned, the Alcatel 1 flaunts a polycarbonate uni-body construction with brushed metallic finish that makes it look more premium than it actually is.

Moving on to the photography department, we have a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front. And, the smartphone also comes with camera features like Photo Booth, Social Square, Instant Collage and One-Handed Mode.

Lastly, the Alcatel 1 comes in four colors – Metallic Gold, Rose Gold, Blue and Black – and ships with a 2000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Commenting on the announcement of Alcatel 1, Christian Gatti, Global President Alcatel Business Division and Executive Vice President TCL Communication, said, “With an increasing number of people using their phones to consume media, Alcatel wanted to prioritize features that would serve their needs best. Our customers expect premium design, robust displays and the ability to share content quickly and easily. Alcatel 1 breaks the mould and puts a smartphone filled with premium features within everyone’s reach.“

Alcatel 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Specifications

CPU: 1.28 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

Alcatel 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) Price and Availability

Price: $89 (around ₹6130) / €79 (around ₹6295)

$89 (around ₹6130) / €79 (around ₹6295) Availability: To be available in US and Europe starting July. No word on availability in other markets.

