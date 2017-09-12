Android 7.1.1 Nougat update rolling out to Nokia 3

We already have a new version of Android – Android 8.0 Oreo – however, there are many devices which are still stuck with older versions of Android and are yet to receive the 7.1.1 Nougat update, even the ones that were promised to. One such device is the Nokia 3. Back in July, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – had confirmed that the Nokia 3 would get 7.1.1 Nougat by the end of August. But that didn’t happen.

However, after more than 10 days of missing the timeline, HMD Global has finally started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Nokia 3. This update is 748.3 MB in size, hence, it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring any extra charges on your mobile data, and of course, to download the update faster.

As this is 7.1.1 Nougat update, it brings along features like App Shortcuts and a new set of emoji to the Nokia 3. Having said that, HMD Global has also confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3, however, the company hasn’t shared any timeline yet as to when they would start rolling out the update to the device.

By the way, have you received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update on your Nokia 3?

Source