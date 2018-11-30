With the advent of smartphones, and the availability of cheap data, people have begun spending more and more time online – be it to watch videos on YouTube, or to indulge in passive scrolling on social networks like Facebook and Instagram which can affect their health. To help people deal with their smartphone addiction, tech giants like Apple and Google have introduced features with their latest operating systems which show them how much time they are spending using different apps on their smartphones. Well, Facebook-owned Instagram too started getting concerned about how its users spend their time on its platform, and thus, it rolled out a feature that lets users know how much time they are spending on its app. If you are someone who’s trying to get rid of Instagram addiction, or just want to know how much time you are spending (wasting?) on Instagram, then read on, as we show you how to check time spent on Instagram.

How to check time spent on Instagram

Step 1: To check your time spent on Instagram, go to your profile page, then tap on the hamburger menu icon (those three horizontal lines) in the top-right corner. After that, tap on ‘Your Activity’.

Step 2: Tapping on ‘Your Activity’ will display a bar graph which will show you how much time you have spent on Instagram in the last seven days. You will also be shown a daily average of the time you have used the Instagram app in the last week. And, to check time spent on Instagram on a specific day in the last seven days, all you have to do is tap on that day’s bar graph and you will know how much time you spent on Instagram that day.

Well that’s it. That’s how you can check time spent on Instagram. However, do note that the usage time shown to you is device-specific, meaning if you use Instagram on multiple devices, then the usage time you see across all those devices will be different.

In short, Instagram doesn’t show an aggregate of your usage across all devices, including Instagram’s website.

How to restrict your Instagram usage?

If you are someone who’s spending way too much time on Instagram than you should, and are worried, then Instagram has you covered. Instagram has included an option called ‘Set Daily Reminder’ with its ‘Your Activity’ feature that lets you set up a usage limit for yourself and help you restrict your Instagram usage.

To restrict your Instagram usage, tap on the ‘Set Daily Reminder’ option under the ‘Your Activity’ menu and then select how much time you want to spend using Instagram daily. It can be as low as 5 minutes, or as long as 23 hours and 55 minutes. Once you reach this time limit, Instagram will send you a reminder.

We hope this guide will prove helpful to you in reducing your Instagram usage if you are spending way too much of time on Instagram – passively scrolling through the Feed, or the Explore tab.

