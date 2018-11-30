SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive Hands-on and Speed Test

SanDisk has introduced an ultra-portable USB 3.1 flash drive for desktops and laptop computers, the SanDisk Ultra Fit drive is an extremely lightweight USB drive that can be easily carried anywhere due to its highly compact size. Here’s our hands-on with the SanDisk Ultra Fit drive and its read-write speed performance.

SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive Specifications

Capacity: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB Interface: USB 3.1, USB Type-A port

USB 3.1, USB Type-A port Speed: Up to 130 MB/s

Up to 130 MB/s Dimensions: 19.1 mm x 15.9 mm x 8.8 mm

19.1 mm x 15.9 mm x 8.8 mm Operating Temperature: 0 C to 35 C

0 C to 35 C Storage Temperature: -10 C to 70 C

-10 C to 70 C Warranty: 5 years limited warranty

At first glance, the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive looks like a USB receiver for wireless devices such as wireless keyboard and mouse or a Wi-Fi receiver. It doesn’t even look like a Pendrive, the design is minimalistic and once you plug it in your laptop, you will forget it’s there.

The build is plastic, the back side has a latch that allows being used as a keychain. Since it’s very small in size, it could easily get lost. This one has a 64 GB storage and out of it, you get 61.51 GB free to use.

We also tested the speed by using the Disk Speed test tool and the results were as claimed. The read speed goes up to ~137 MB/s and the write speed goes up to ~55 MB/s. For a USB 3.1, the speeds are decent, however, we would suggest better speeds at least for a USB 3.1 standard.

The price for the 64 GB SanDisk Ultra Fit drive starts at Rs 1,079 and is available on Amazon India. Other variants are available in 16 GB, 32 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

