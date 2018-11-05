7 reason why Honor 8X shinesout

Honor has released a series of smartphones in the past few months, Honor 8X is the newcomer lies between the Honor 9N and the Honor Play. The Honor 8X focuses on points like display, design, performance, and value for money. Here the 7 features of Honor 8X that make it an all-rounder.

1) Glass Design, Metallic Build

The Honor 8X is completely redesigned, the predecessor Honor 7X used a metallic design while the Honor 8X sets apart with its glass look identical to the Honor 10. The shift from metallic design to glass finish body wasn’t expected, the Honor 8X has a design easily grabs the attention, the design is highly attractive and looks premium in the hands.

Similar to the flagship Honor 10, the Honor 8X offers metallic frames and adopts a 2.5D double-textured aurora glass body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel. Since the back has two visual effects and 15 layers of reflective materials, the Honor 8X beautifully shines when light falls on it.

2) Large Full VIew Notched Display

Another important aspect of the phone is its huge display, the Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch full-screen IPS LCD display with a notch onboard. Although the size of the notch is very small, unlike the rest that comes with a broad one, you have the option to hide it if you don’t like it.

The screen has tiny bezels, 2.5D curved glass and uses Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Honor uses advanced chip-on-film (COF) technology and a patented antenna design to narrow the width of the bottom border to 4.25 mm and achieve 91% screen-to-body ratio on the Honor 8X.

The larger screen doesn’t make it bulky for the hands, it seems the Honor 8X is made for multimedia and gaming of course.

3) Top-Notch Performance (Kirin 710 SoC)

The Honor 8X is literally fast in terms of performance, it packs a powerful Kirin 710 SoC, a new 12nm chip that was first seen on HUAWEI Nova 3i. This is perhaps the first Honor smartphone to utilize the new Kirin 710 chip.

The Kirin 710 consists of eight cores (4x high-performance Cortex-A73 + 4x power-efficient Cortex-A53) clocked at maximum 2.2 GHz. Compared to the competition, the Kirin 710 appears to be faster and more optimized than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.

Graphics are taken care by Mali-G51 MP4 (4-cores) and it comes with up to 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM. Also added is the graphics acceleration GPU Turbo in it that boosts the performance of the games at the same time reduce the battery consumption.

GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30% according to Honor.

4) AI Dual Cameras

Honor 8X comes with dual cameras on the rear side along with a fingerprint scanner. The rear camera includes 20 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP dual cameras with LED flash whereas the front side includes a 16 MP selfie camera

The main feature of the camera is the AI, the cameras are AI-backed meaning it can recognize over 500 scenarios in 22 different categories and further adjusts the camera settings automatically and enhances the image quality.

In addition to that, Honor’s camera app offers a chunk of features to play with – AI Portrait Mode, AR lens, Aperture Mode, Night Shot, and more.

5) Super Slow Motion Video Recording (480 FPS)

Aside from the AI camera capabilities, the rear camera can shoot 480 fps slow motion videos (16x slow motion). This is even 2x slower than the current flagships from iPhones and Google Pixels can achieve (up to 240 fps). You may find similar slow-motion video recording capabilities on the OnePlus 6T as well as the HUAWEI Nova 3.

6) Bigger Battery

The battery on the Honor 8X is quite large, and with a larger battery gives more life to it. Honor 8X comes with a 3,750 mAh long-lasting battery with intelligent battery save system that optimizes the apps to expend the battery life. Paired with the Kirin 710 SoC, the battery can last up to 2 days.

7) Bigger Storage Options

Last but not the least, storage is an important factor that’s why Honor 8X comes in 128 GB storage variant with an added microSD card slot that expands up to 400 GB. If there is something big on the Hono 8X, then it’s massive 128 GB internal storage plus the support for the microSD card makes it more suitable.

Conclusion

Honor is doing well in its midrange smartphones category, the Honor 8X is one of the most beautiful phones we’ve seen yet. Honor 8X is a performance device with its premium appearance and large screen. The price for the base variant starts at Rs 14,999 and it appears to be the best value for money phone of its category. If you are looking for a smartphone under in the sub-15K segment, the Honor 8X can’t be overlooked.