Google’s Files Go storage manager app exits beta, now available for all Android users

Google at today’s Google For India 2017 event has made many announcements, like Two-Wheeler Mode in Google Maps, Google Assistant for JioPhone, and, Android Oreo (Go Edition) for entry-level devices. Well, alongside all these announcements, Google has also announced Files Go – a storage manager app which was being beta tested since last month.

The Files Go is built for Android Go devices and will come pre-installed with devices running Android Oreo (Go Edition). However, the Files Go app has also been made available on Play Store globally for all the users.

The Files Go storage manager app makes it easier for users to free up the space on their phones by offering personalized suggestions about which files need to be deleted. The app also helps users clear app cache, delete large, duplicate and unused files, and old photos.

With the Files Go app, users can also see the available storage space on phone as well as memory card. Moreover, the Files Go app also makes it easier for users to backup files to the cloud – be it Google Drive or any other cloud storage.

That said, users can also make use of smart filters in the app that help them find the file they are looking for much faster. Most importantly, with Files Go, users can share files with their nearby friends without using data. The file transfers are encrypted are reach speeds of up to 125 Mbps.

Talking about the Files Go app, Caesar Sengupta, Vice President, Next Billion Users, Google, said, “Every day, millions of smartphones run out of space. While phones with 16GB or 32GB of storage are becoming more popular, many phones around the world have much less storage, often as low as 4GB. Users often struggle to keep on top of the storage space on their phones and are constantly having to choose between what to keep or delete. We’ve been testing Files Go for a month, and the average user is saving 1GB of space and has shared many files with others without using data.”

The Files Go storage manager app is available for all smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. You can download it from the link below.

Download Link: Files Go by Google