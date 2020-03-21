Google I/O 2020 developer conference fully cancelled because of coronavirus

Google had scheduled its Google I/O 2020 developer conference in May this year but soon after the news about coronavirus broke and with major other conferences getting cancelled, Google also followed the suit and announced that the I/O 2020 won’t take place.

However, the company had cancelled the physical event and had said that it has plans to go ahead with the keynotes and sessions through live streaming. The statement from the search engine giant had kept the option open for the event to take place.

A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

Now, Google has today announced that the event won’t be taking place “in any capacity this year.” The development comes in response to California’s recent shelter in place order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s noteworthy that the company has not postponed the event but has confirmed that the event has been cancelling and won’t be taking place this year in any form. However, we expect the company to hold separate events to make hardware and software related announcements that it had planned to do during the I/O 2020.