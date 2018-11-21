Google Pixel 3 XL spotted running Android Q, but it’s not coming until Q3 of 2019

Mountain View-based Internet giant Google released Android Pie – the latest version of Android – back in August this year. However, even after more than three months from the release, Android Pie is still running on less than 0.1% of devices. Well, while OEMs are busy rolling out Android Pie update for their smartphones, it seems Google has already started working on the next version of Android – Android Q.

The Google Pixel 3 XL, that was launched earlier last month with Android Pie, has been spotted running Android Q on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. The Pixel 3 XL running Android Q also made a score of 2404 and 8510 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

This Pixel 3 XL running Android Q was passed through Geekbench yesterday at 11.25 am, which means Google might have started actively developing the next version of Android. However, we don’t expect to hear anything about Android Q from Google just yet, as this kind of announcements are generally reserved for Google I/O that takes place in May every year.

Speaking about the Pixel 3 XL, it’s a flagship smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. It rocks a 6.3-inch Quad-HD+ OLED display that also has a notch up top.

The Pixel 3 XL boots up to Android 9.0 Pie and is available in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The photography department on the Pixel 3 XL is handled by a 12.2 MP snapper at the back and an 8 MP snapper on the front.

The Pixel 3 XL is offered in three colors – Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink – and, it comes packed with a 3430 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. However, the smartphone doesn’t come with a headphone jack.

You can check out our Google Pixel 3 XL review if you are planning to buy one.

