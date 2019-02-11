Google Pixel 3A appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 SoC and Android 10

Google is reported to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite in Q2 of this year. Thanks to leaked renders and live images, we have a pretty good idea of what these “Lite” variants of the flagship Pixel 3 will look like. Specifications of these lite Pixels have also been afloat on the Internet for some time now. While Google hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite yet, a new Pixel smartphone – called Pixel 3A – has appeared on Geekbench.

The Google Pixel 3A has appeared on Geekbench with a single-core score of 732 points and a multi-core score of 3184 points. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone is powered by MSM8953 which is actually Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC. The chipset is paired with 2 GB RAM, and the smartphone runs Android 10.

Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this is a test device and not the final product because 2 GB RAM on a mid-ranger in 2019 is unimaginable. Having said that, while Geekbench lists this Google phone as Pixel 3A, it’s widely believed to be the Pixel 3 Lite.

Last month, Pixel 3A XL – which is likely the Pixel 3 XL Lite – was spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie.

According to previously leaked specifications, the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. Both the smartphones will have the same specifications, except that they will differ in terms of screen and battery size.

Google Pixel 3 Lite / Pixel 3 XL Lite Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 670/710 octa-core processor

