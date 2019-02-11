Google

Google Pixel 3A appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 SoC and Android 10

By Sagar Bakre
Google is reported to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite in Q2 of this year. Thanks to leaked renders and live images, we have a pretty good idea of what these “Lite” variants of the flagship Pixel 3 will look like. Specifications of these lite Pixels have also been afloat on the Internet for some time now. While Google hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite yet, a new Pixel smartphone – called Pixel 3A – has appeared on Geekbench.

Leaked live image of the Pixel 3 Lite

The Google Pixel 3A has appeared on Geekbench with a single-core score of 732 points and a multi-core score of 3184 points. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone is powered by MSM8953 which is actually Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC. The chipset is paired with 2 GB RAM, and the smartphone runs Android 10.

Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this is a test device and not the final product because 2 GB RAM on a mid-ranger in 2019 is unimaginable. Having said that, while Geekbench lists this Google phone as Pixel 3A, it’s widely believed to be the Pixel 3 Lite.

Last month, Pixel 3A XL – which is likely the Pixel 3 XL Lite –  was spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie.

According to previously leaked specifications, the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. Both the smartphones will have the same specifications, except that they will differ in terms of screen and battery size.

Google Pixel 3 Lite / Pixel 3 XL Lite Specifications [Rumored]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 670/710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display on Pixel 3 Lite: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 434 ppi pixel density
  • Display on Pixel 3 Lite XL: 6-inch Full-HD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, OIS, and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Not supported
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 2915 mAh (Pixel 3 Lite)

