Samsung reported to ditch the bezel ring on Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch Active on February 20 alongside the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. Specifications of the Galaxy Watch Active leaked last week, but now, some more information about this Samsung smartwatch has leaked online.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Active will sport a 1.1-inch display which is smaller than the displays on the Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch. Samsung will also give a miss to the bezel ring which was available on previous smartwatches. The bezel ring makes it easier to operate the smartwatch, but smaller display and the lack of a bezel ring will make it difficult for the users to operate the Galaxy Watch Active.

The report further states that there will only be one variant of the Galaxy Watch Active which will ship with a 236 mAh battery. It will also come with a redesigned charger.

The Galaxy Watch Active is said to be 13 mm thick and will be water resistant up to 50 meters. It will be powered by Exynos 9110 SoC and have 4 GB of storage onboard. It will run Tizen 4.0.0.3, but there’s no word on how much RAM will the users have at their disposal.

This report contradicts last week’s report which stated that the Galaxy Watch Active will sport a 1.3-inch display and ship with a 230 mAh battery. The latest report also states that Galaxy Watch Active will have no support for 3G/4G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Exynos 9110 dual-core processor

Exynos 9110 dual-core processor Operating System: Tizen 4.0.0.3

Tizen 4.0.0.3 Display: 1.1/1.3-inch circular always-on AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution

1.1/1.3-inch circular always-on AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution Storage: 4 GB

4 GB Connectivity: GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi

GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Other: Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Glove Mode, Heart-rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor

Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Glove Mode, Heart-rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor Battery: 230/236 mAh