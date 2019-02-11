LG G8 ThinQ price leaks online

South Korean tech giant LG will unveil its G8 ThinQ smartphone on February 24. LG hasn’t divulged many details about this smartphone, except that it will feature a 3D ToF camera on the front. However, a new piece of information about the G8 ThinQ has surfaced online which reveals its price.

A Redditor who goes by the name livedadevil has revealed the Canadian price of G8 ThinQ. According to this user, the LG G8 ThinQ will be priced CAD 1199.99 in Canada which translates to $904/₹64,376 according to current exchange rates.

However, do note that this is the price of the 128 GB storage variant, so the base variant – likely to come with 64 GB storage – will cost less.

Being a flagship smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, but, it may not support 5G. Leaked renders reveal that it will feature dual cameras at the back and a notched display on the front. The smartphone is also reported to ship with a 3500 mAh battery.

Last month, while confirming its February 24 MWC event, LG also hinted at the upcoming smartphone featuring touch-less gesture controls. Well, we can very well expect the G8 ThinQ to come with this feature.

In addition to the G8 ThinQ, LG is reported to launch the V50 ThinQ at MWC with 5G support. The V50 ThinQ is said to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6-inch display, 4000 mAh battery, and vapor chamber liquid cooling.

Expect to hear more about the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ in the coming days.