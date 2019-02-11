After Moto Z3, Motorola rolls out Android Pie update for the Moto Z3 Play

Motorola rolled out the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Moto Z3 last month. And now, it’s rolling out Android Pie update for one more smartphone in the Moto Z series – the Moto Z3 Play.

The Moto Z3 Play was launched last year in June with Android 8.1 Oreo. And now, after more than six months from the launch, it’s receiving Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. The Android Pie update for Moto Z3 Play is rolled out over-the-air, but currently, it’s only rolled out to the units in the US. However, Moto Z3 Play in other countries should get Android Pie soon.

If you happen to live in the US, make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network and have at least 50% battery on your phone before installing the Android Pie update. If you don’t get an update notification, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

Also Read: List of Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android Pie update

As this is an Android Pie update, it brings in new UI to the Moto Z3 Play in addition to features like new navigation gestures, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, and more. You can click here to know what Android Pie brings to the Moto Z3 Play.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out) Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Max Vision Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Max Vision Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP with PDAF, Portrait Mode and dual-LED flash

12 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP with PDAF, Portrait Mode and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens and screen flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens and screen flash Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on countries)

Dual SIM (depending on countries) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Water repellent p2i coating, One Button Navigation

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Water repellent p2i coating, One Button Navigation Battery: 3000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging