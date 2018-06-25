Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7X in India last year in December. It is a mid-range smartphone and comes in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. The Honor 7X was launched in India with a starting price of ₹12,999, and now, after more than six months from the launch, it has received a price cut in India.

The 32 GB variant of the Honor 7X was launched in India with a price tag of ₹12,999 whereas the 64 GB variant was launched carrying a price tag of ₹15,999. However, both these variants of the Honor 7X have now received a price cut of ₹1000 in India, which means the 32 GB variant now costs ₹11,999 and the 64 GB variant costs ₹14,999.

That said, while the Honor 7X can be purchased from both Amazon India and Honor India’s website, the price cut is only effective on Amazon India.

For those unaware, the Honor 7X flaunts a uni-body metal construction and sports a 5.93-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Thanks to the tall screen, the 7X does come with small bezels.

Under the hood, the Honor 7X comes with Kirin 659 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The 7X was launched with EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, however, late last month, Honor rolled out the EMUI 8.0 update for 7X in India that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. You can check out full specifications down below.

Honor 7X Specifications

Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

Do check out our Honor 7X review if you are thinking of buying one. However, we also suggest checking out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review before buying the Honor 7X.