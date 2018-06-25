Meizu M6T with 5.7-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras reportedly launching in India as a Flipkart exclusive

Back in early April this year, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu Pro 7 in India that was first launched in China last year in July. While the Meizu Pro 7 does come with dual cameras at the back, its biggest highlight are the dual displays – primary on the front and secondary at the back. That said, after launching the Pro 7 in April in India, Meizu is now said to launch the Meizu M6T in the country.

According to a report by MeizuMatters, Meizu is planning to launch the M6T in India. It will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive, meaning you will be able to buy it only from Flipkart. Besides, the report also states that the M6T will also come bundled with an offer from Reliance Jio. Well, we assume it will be the ₹2200 cashback offer. Having said that, there’s no information on when Meizu will launch the M6T in India, so we will have to wait until more details surface online.

For those unaware, the Meizu M6T is a budget smartphone that was launched in China late last month. It features a 5.7-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes in 32 GB and 64 GB storage options whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with only 64 GB storage option.

The Meizu M6T runs Flyme OS 6.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. And, for photography, it comes with dual cameras – 13 MP + 2 MP – at the back along with a single 8 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone also comes with Meizu’s Super mBack button that lets you navigate through the UI using different gestures. And, keeping the entire package up and running is a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Meizu M6T Specifications