Are you trying to figure out how to enlarge text in Windows 11? Windows PCs/laptops in today’s generation offer larger screen resolutions in more compact screen sizes, and with that, the text appears smaller for viewing. If you think your PC shows you smaller text on the screen then you can simply enlarge it using a simple setting. Here’s how you can enlarge text in Windows 11 for a better viewing experience.

How to enlarge text in Windows 11

Step 1: To enlarge text and apps on Windows 11, launch Windows Settings using the Windows Key + I keyboard shortcut. Alternatively, you can also click on the Windows Start button and type in the search bar ‘ Settings ‘.

Step 2: When the Settings window opens, click on Accessibility on the left side.

Step 3: On the right side, click on top option Text size under the Vision section.

Step 4: Now, adjust the slider, you can see the Text size preview at the top. Once you are satisfied with the text size, click Apply and close the Settings window.

After you click Apply, you will see the change in the size of the text that appears on the screen. You can now enjoy Windows 11 in larger text.

