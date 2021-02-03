Having a webcam on your PC or laptop is essential, it helps you to make video calls, take selfies, or can be used in online gaming. Whatever you do, the webcam can be triggered by the apps and services, and use the camera as per request. But, if you want to take control of the camera and don’t want the apps to use it, you can simply disable the camera on your computer. Here’s how to quickly disable webcam in Windows 10.

Why disabling the camera can be useful? Disabling the webcam can be important since there is a potential for malware to take over the camera and spy on you with it. Follow the steps below to quickly disable the integrated camera or webcam on your computer.

How to quickly disable webcam in Windows 10

Launch Device Manager from the Start menu by typing the device manager (or devmgmt.msc ). Or use the Power User menu by right-clicking on the Windows Start button and choosing the Device Manager from the pop-up list. Under Device Manager, expand the Cameras or Imaging devices whichever is available in the list. Right-click on your webcam or camera device and select Disable device . Click Yes to confirm the move.

Close the Device Manager and now launch the webcam or the camera from the apps or use the Camera app in Windows. The camera shouldn’t be working anymore. If you somehow change your mind and want to re-enable the camera, go to the Device Manager and enable the camera device which you disabled.

Want more? Here are some guides and tutorials for Windows 10 below.

That’s all for now, do check more stuff on Windows, Mac, and smartphones here – tutorials, guides, tips, tricks, and features. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube