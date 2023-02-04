After confirming the launch of its Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Series in India, Infinix has launched its two new smartphones today – Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 and Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo under the Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Series. Major highlights of the series include a Vegan leather finish back design, 120 Hz display, Dimensity 1080, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 33W fast charging, and more.

The Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 is the standard version in the series powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage whereas the Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Both offer a +5 GB virtual RAM feature and dedicated microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type. The GPU on the SoC is a Mali-G68 MC4 for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo, both feature a Vegan leather finish back design in the Coral Orange color variant. The smartphone flaunts its Premium Uni-Curve design and comes in three color variants – Pearly White, Coral Orange (Vegan Leather), and Submariner Black. They both are equipped with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness, and 84.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Moving to the cameras, both smartphones feature a triple camera setup on the rear side with 50 MP as the main camera along with 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro as secondary cameras. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. The rear camera has quad-LED flash while the selfie camera is also aided by dual-LED flash.

Both pack a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphones run on the XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G network with dual SIM, dual 5G & VoLTE support.

Infinix Mobile has teamed up with Marvel Studios to bring the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Limited Edition. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania edition is the top-of-the-line in its series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

Commenting on the partnership, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said “We are thrilled to team up with Marvel Studios for its highly anticipated film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to unveil a special edition Zero 5G 2023. This follows the success and excitement we created for the fans with our last association for the Note 12 series with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Infinix Zero series has established standards when it comes to flagship innovation. The launch of another high-performance smartphone Zero 5G 2023 reaffirms our commitment to continue innovating and providing our users with the best experience. The Zero 5G 2023 packs a massive punch in terms of power and speed, much like the powerful characters in the movie.”

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “While 5G adoption is spreading over the world, the network’s transformative impact will drive more people to equip themselves with 5G smartphones in the coming years. Supported with 12 5G bands, the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is poised to be 5G future ready and take the lead in terms of performance with its high-end features.

The Zero 5G 2023 Turbo boasts a powerful combination of Mediatek Dimensity 1080 along with 256 GB storage makes it the fastest smartphone in the given price segment. We have also come up with a unique design feature with its Vegan leather finish that has levelled up our aesthetic game. Both the ZERO 5G 2023 and the ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo have been built to appease future demands.

With our ongoing focus on building such cutting-edge portfolios driven by advanced processors, we might soon be able to promote the mainstream adoption of 5G devices in their next stage of evolution.”

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, Vegan leather finish back design (Coral Orange), 8.9mm thick, 199 grams weight

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits brightness, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, Vegan leather back design (Coral Orange), 8.9mm thick, 199 grams weight

The introductory price for the Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 with Dimensity 920 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage is set at ₹17,999 whereas the price for its Turbo variant i.e. Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo with Dimensity 1080 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage is set at ₹19,999. Both smartphones will be available on Flipkart from 11th February 2023. Launch offers include no-cost EMI and exchange offers up to ₹2,000 (ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo) and up to ₹1,500 (on ZERO 5G 2023).

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Price in India, Availability, Offers

11th February 2023 on Flipkart. Offers: No-cost EMI, exchange offers up to ₹2,000 on ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo and up to ₹1,500 on ZERO 5G 2023.

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo Price in India, Availability, Offers

11th February 2023 on Flipkart. Offers: No-cost EMI, exchange offers up to ₹2,000 on ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo and up to ₹1,500 on ZERO 5G 2023.

Get Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Flipkart

Get Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo Flipkart