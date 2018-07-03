Reliance Jio offering ₹500 cashback on purchase of JioFi hotspot device with Jio Postpaid

Last month, telecom operator Reliance Jio announced its Double Dhamaka Offer as a part of which it offered 1.5 GB additional data per day to its prepaid customers who recharged on or before June 30. Well now, Jio has come up with another offer for customers who are planning to buy the JioFi Wi-Fi hotspot device.

Jio has announced that it is offering a cashback of ₹500 to those who purchase the entry-level JioFi that’s priced at ₹999. Well, with a cashback of ₹500, the effective price of the entry-level JioFi comes down to ₹499. However, this cashback of ₹500 won’t be in the form of hard cash, instead, it will be offered to the customers in the form of a credit in to their MyJio account. Similar to the cashback vouchers Jio offers to its prepaid customers.

How to get this cashback of ₹500?

To get this cashback of ₹500, you will have to buy the entry-level JioFi device priced at ₹999 along with a Jio Postpaid SIM.

After that, you will have to subscribe to Jio’s postpaid plan that’s priced at ₹199 and will have to activate the JioFi device on or after July 3, 2018.

To be eligible for cashback of ₹500, customers will then have to pay a bill of ₹199 each month consecutively for 12 months from the date of activation of Jio Postpaid on their JioFi device.

Once a customer performs all the above actions, he will get the cashback amount of ₹500 credited to his MyJio account after 12 months from the date of activation of Jio Postpaid on JioFi hotspot device.

That said, it’s worth noting that the ₹199 postpaid plan is currently the only postpaid plan offered by Jio. And, customers who subscribe to this plan are offered 25 GB of high-speed data, free voice calls, unlimited SMS, and, complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. You can read more about the ₹199 Jio postpaid plan here.