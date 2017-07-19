Latest Moto G5S Plus leaked image reconfirms dual rear camera, has more specs leaked

The Moto G5S Plus is once again running on the rumor mill with more of its insides spilled on the Net, today. A new scanned image has come up that shows a design similar to what has been previously reported. It is much like the Moto G5 Plus in all truthfulness.

As for the specs, the phone will be a slight upgrade over its smaller sibling, the Moto G5 Plus. The leak says the phone will have a Snapdragon 626, two 13 MP sensors. The color sensor will have a f/1.7 aperture and the monochrome sensor will have a f/2.0 aperture.

Word is that the phone chassis will be occupied by a 3072 mAh battery. The phone might also have a Type-C USB port, although that is not clear at this moment. The phone will have a 4 GB slot for RAM and a 64 GB slot for Internal storage. As for software, You can trust Motorola to put in Android Nougat in the mix surely.

There is no official word on the launch date but reports are pegging July 25 event for the reveal of the device.

