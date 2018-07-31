Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled an event on August 2 at its HQ in Chicago where it is expected to announce the Moto Z3 Force along with two Android One smartphones – the Motorola One Power and the Motorola One. Thanks to the leaked renders, we already know what Motorola One Power and Motorola One look like. And, thanks to the TENAA listing of the One Power that we came across last week, we also know what kind of hardware to expect on this device. However, after the Motorola One Power, the Motorola One has also made an appearance on TENAA, revealing its design as well as full specs to us.

While Motorola One Power was listed on TENAA with model number XT1942-1, the Motorola One has been listed on TENAA with model number XT1943-1. Going by the images that have been shared on TENAA, it looks like the One Power will boast aluminium build, whereas, the One will flaunt a glass back – something that’s also evident from the renders that have leaked previously.

The design of the Motorola One is similar to that of the One Power, and, falls in line with previously leaked renders (check image below). However, apart from the difference in build, there are some differences between both these smartphones. Firstly, the bottom bezel (or chin, as many of you like to call) on Motorola One is a bit larger than the bottom bezel on the One Power. Secondly, unlike the One Power, the dual cameras at the back on the Motorola One are placed separately instead of as one module.

In addition to revealing the design of Motorola One, the TENAA listing has also revealed the specifications of this smartphone. According to the TENAA listing, the Motorola One will be powered by an octa-core processor which will be paired with 3/4/6 GB RAM. The smartphone will also be available in three storage options – 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. However, users do have the option of expanding the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. You can check out the full specs of Motorola One revealed on TENAA’s website down below.

Motorola One Specifications [Expected]

Black, Gold, Silver Battery: 2820 mAh

You can also check out the specifications of Motorola One Power revealed through TENAA’s website.

Motorola One Power Specifications [Expected]

Black, White, Gold, Silver Battery: 4850 mAh

