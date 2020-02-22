Netflix experiments with plans costing ₹5 for the first month

Netflix has been working on different ways to increase its subscribers base in the Indian market as the streaming giant keeps investing money in the market for content.

In the latest experiment to boost Indian subscribers, Netflix is experimenting with a new promotional strategy under which the company is offering all of its plans for just ₹5 for the first month.

The company has said that this new offering is only available to select new members who are trying to join the streaming service. This means that the offer is not applicable to all the new subscribers but Netflix will give the offer to select few.

However, the company has not revealed if there’s any method to select who gets the new offer or if it is being done randomly. With only select few new users getting the offer, there’s no question of having this offer for existing users.

The new offer is essentially replacing the one-month free trial offer from Netflix which was phased out in India in December 2019.

Netflix India is currently offering four plans — Mobile that costs ₹199 a month, Basic costing ₹499 per month, Standard which is available for ₹649 a month, and Premium which is priced at ₹799 per month. As said, the new ₹5 for the first month offer is applicable on these plans.

Earlier, Netflix had launched the ₹199 per month mobile-only plan in the Indian market to boost subscribers count. The company was also reportedly working on 50% discount for the long-term plans but the offer has not been rolled out yet.