HMD Global confirms Android Pie update for three more Nokia smartphones

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus late last month. And yesterday, HMD rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 as well. Earlier this month, HMD Global confirmed Android Pie update for a total of four Nokia smartphones, one of which is the Nokia 6.1. And now, HMD has confirmed Android Pie for three more Nokia smartphones.

In response to a user on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – confirmed that Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 launched in 2017 will all get the Android Pie update. However, Sarvikas didn’t reveal any time frame for the roll-out of Android Pie for either of these smartphones. That said, in addition to confirming Android Pie for Nokia 3, 5 and 6 of 2017, Sarvikas also re-confirmed Android Pie for Nokia 8 that was launched last year.

Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 of 2017 will also get 🥧. This hopefully helps understand why everything cant happen at the same time https://t.co/k6GWhHFTMM — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 31, 2018

Earlier this month, HMD Global confirmed Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco. HMD said that Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus would get their Android Pie updates this month, whereas Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco would get Android Pie in November.

Like we already said, Nokia 6.1 has already received its Android Pie update, and it remains to be seen whether HMD Global fulfills its promise of rolling out Android Pie for Nokia 6.1 Plus or not. Today is the last day of October, so chances are HMD might roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus later in the day. If not, it will be considered a delay.

Do you own any of the aforementioned Nokia smartphones? How has your experience been with Nokia smartphones so far?