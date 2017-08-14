Nokia 5 with Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3000 mAh battery goes on sale in India from August 15 for ₹12,499

HMD Global owned Nokia brought in its Android smartphones to India back in June this year. The company launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in the country. While the Nokia 3 is already being sold in India via online and offline channels, and the Nokia 6 slated to go on sale from August 23 exclusively through Amazon India, there wasn’t a specific date for the sale of Nokia 5 in the country. However, the company has now revealed the date of sale in India for this smartphone.

HMD Global has announced that Nokia 5 will go on sale in India from August 15, i.e., tomorrow. The smartphone was launched for ₹12,899, but, it will be available for purchase at a best buy price of ₹12,499. Also, unlike the Nokia 3 and 6, the Nokia 5 will be sold across India through top offline retail stores.

“As a result of the sophistication in smartphone functionality and services, we spend more time than ever before on our phones. People today want something that fits in the palm of their hands and they want something that will go the distance. Nokia 5 is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a very unique design.” says Mr. Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global.

Nokia 5 specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, microUSB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, microUSB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper

Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 5 Launch Offers:

Vodafone users get 5 GB data per month at ₹149/month for 3 months.

Discount of ₹2500 (₹1800 on hotels and ₹700 on domestic flights) on bookings done through MakeMyTrip.

So, are you going to buy the Nokia 5? Or would you prefer a different smartphone for this price? Let us know in the comments below.