HMD Global recently rolled out a software update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus that brought along August security patch to the phone. However, to the dismay of Nokia 6.1 Plus users, this update removed the option to hide the notch from the phone which miffed many users. But now, the company has said that users will be able to hide the notch on their Nokia 6.1 Plus again.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has said that the company will soon allow users of Nokia 6.1 Plus to hide the notch on their phones again. For those unaware, the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus (and any other phones with a notch) is hid by displaying black bars around the notch area. This makes the phone look like a phone that doesn’t have a notch at all. The ability to hide the notch is certainly useful for those users who like the phone but don’t like the notch.

Just to close the "notch gate", we will enable setting to black out notch on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Have a great & relaxing weekend everyone! 🏖️ #nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 7, 2018

After HMD Global removed the option to hide the notch with August security update, it was believed that the company removed this option inadvertently, however, it was later revealed by a Nokia representative on Nokia’s official forum that the option to hide the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus was removed on Google’s request (because it’s an Android One phone and Google doesn’t allow customizations on Android One phones).

Having said that, while Sarvikas has confirmed that Nokia 6.1 Plus will get the option to hide the notch again, he hasn’t shared any specific timeline for it. Besides, it’s also currently unclear whether HMD will roll out a separate update for Nokia 6.1 Plus to bring back the hide notch option, or will include it with the Android Pie update which has native support for display notches. Either way, it’s good know that HMD Global will be bringing back this option to hide the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus.