OnePlus 2 receiving OxygenOS 3.6.0 update with June security patch

Last week, OnePlus started rolling out OxygenOS 3.5.9 update for the OnePlus 2 which came along with a fix for 4G VoLTE issue. Now, the company is rolling out yet another update for this 2015 flagship which comes along with June 1, 2017 Android security patch.

The OnePlus 2 is now receiving OxygenOS 3.6.0 update. The update bumps up the security level on the phone to June 1, 2017, which, although not the latest, should help the users stay safe. OnePlus has also updated the timezone to GMT+3 in Turkey.

Apart from that, the OxygenOS 3.6.0 update also comes with a fix for VoLTE issues faced specifically by the Indian users. Besides, OnePlus has also fixed a bug in OnePlus 2 which prevented the phone from automatically registering on 4G networks.

This update is being rolled out incrementally over the air and only a small number of users will receive it initially which means it will be at least a week before the update reaches all the units. That said, if you don’t get an update notification, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About > Software updates menu.

Oh, and did we say this update is still based on Android Marshmallow? Yes, that’s right. This update won’t update your OnePlus 2 to Android Nougat. Well, not just this update, but any update in the future won’t as OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 2 won’t be getting Android Nougat update.

